Oprah Winfrey Considers the Harvey Weinstein Scandal a Turning Point in History

In the midst of chaos, Oprah Winfrey often provides words of wisdom that make you think, give hope, and inspire. So, it was no surprise that the media mogul chimed in in the midst of the aftermath of the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Harvey Weinstein and did just that once again.

"I'm always trying to look for the rainbow in the cloud, whatever is the silver lining," the media mogul said when she appeared on CBS This Morning Wednesday. "And this is what I do know for sure: Something this major happens, when you have the fallout, 50 women coming forward, that it's a watershed moment."

But it's not the entertainment industry where sexual harassment is an issue (as this week's #MeToo Twitter movement showed), which Winfrey also addressed.

"If we make this just about Harvey Weinstein, then we will have lost this [watershed] moment," she said. "I think this is a moment, where no matter what business you work in, the women who not only had the disease to please, that's a part of it, but who felt that in order to keep my job, to keep my position, in order to keep moving forward … I've got to smile. I've got to look the other way. I've got to pretend he didn't say that. He didn't touch me," she continued. "Those days are about to be over."

NEWS: Oprah Offers Comforting Words After the Las Vegas ShootingCouple at Oprah's Brunch

Noting how she was a victim of childhood sexual abuse, she continued: "When you feel like you cannot be heard and then other people start speaking out, it makes you feel like 'Oh, now I can speak out too.'"

While her appearance was the first time Winfrey discussed the Weinstein allegations on TV, she did share her thoughts on Facebook last week.

"I've been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein's hideous behavior and haven't been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation," she wrote. "Filmmaker James Schamus captured so much of what I've been feeling when he said: 'This is the story of one predator and his many victims; but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale.'"

"Thanks to the brave voices we've heard this week, many more will now be emboldened to come forward EVERY time this happens," she added. "I believe a shift is coming."