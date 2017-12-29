Oprah Hosts "Almost Weight Watchers-Approved" Dinner for Gayle's Bday

Oprah Winfrey kicked off her best friend Gayle King’s 63rd birthday with an “almost Weight Watchers-approved” intimate dinner.

The media mogul—and Weight Watchers spokeswoman—shared some scenes from the festivities Thursday on Instagram as she hosted the fête for 10. “Hi everybody. It’s Gayle’s birthday, so we’re having birthday dinner,” Winfrey said in the clip, with King by her side. “It’s almost Weight Watchers-approved,” she quipped.

#happybirthdaygayle A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Winfrey and King went on to show off the spread, revealing “Gayle’s favorite” dover sole meunière, short ribs (which King said were “melt-in-your-mouth good”), as well as skillet potatoes and truffle au gratin cauliflower among other delicious treats.

“Cauliflower is having a moment,” King said with a big smile. “Happy birthday my best friend Gayle King,” Winfrey said as she gave her a big hug. “#happybirthdaygayle,” she captioned the clip.

After they grubbed on dinner, it was time for dessert via King’s birthday cake, and the attendees sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her as Winfrey brought out the candle-topped confection. “Yellow cake with yellow frosting for Gayle who loves YELLOW! #happybirthdaygayle,” she captioned a video of the moment, which showed King blowing out the candles.

Talk about a sweet way to ring in 63. Happy Birthday, Gayle!