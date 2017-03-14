Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Juicer She's Obsessed With ... and Then Gifts It

You get a press...and you get a press...and you get a press!

Oprah Winfrey has a thing for a certain high-tech juicer called the Juicero. It essentially looks (and operates) like a Keurig for juicing, and comes complete with a personalized weekly juice subscription. You connect the device to the Internet, personalize your weekly subscriptions, insert the juicing ingredients once they are delivered, hit a button, and voilà! Fresh juice.

The cold press juicer retailed for $699 when it first hit the market last year, but now sells for $399 (plus the cost of the juice packs).

Given that the media mogul is notorious for spotting the next big thing, it's perhaps no surprise that people went wild when she not only gushed about her love for the juicer to a packed room filled the cast and crew of A Wrinkle in Time, but gave it to them as a wrap gift.

"The Wrap gift that keeps giving .. To your Health and Happiness! Thanks. @iamdougevans @juicero @jason_m_cox#wegotthejuice #Juicero," Oprah captioned a video that showed her sipping a glass of juice in front of the cast and crew, before revealing that they would each be taking home a Juicero.

And sure, it was no car, but there were still plenty of screams and applause as she said in her booming voice, "There's this great juice machine that makes these great fresh juices....I have one and now you all will have one!"

"Every morning when your juice comes out, think of Wrinkle in Time," she continued, as Juiceros placed around the room were unveiled. It's also right on time for those final efforts to get bikini body ready for summer. Seriously, Oprah thinks of everything.

The film, directed by Ava Duvernay, stars Winfrey, along with Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Zach Galifianakis. It is set to hit theaters in 2018.