Watch Oprah Dance Around in Sequins and Velour at InStyle’s March Cover Shoot

Olivia Bahou
Jan 25, 2018 @ 9:30 am

Oprah Winfrey is an icon, so when you dress her up in the season’s boldest looks, pure magic ensues. The Wrinkle in Time actress is InStyle’s March 2018 cover star, and she looked nothing short of elated rocking the biggest trends for spring at our shoot. 

“I have to say, nothing feels like getting dressed up like sequins. If you are wearing a sequined gown, you better know where you’re going,” Oprah says in the video at top while dancing around in a Marc Jacobs gown.

Winfrey in a Versace dress, earrings, and pumps with a Bulgari ring.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Visits the Grave of Recy Taylor, the Woman from Her Golden Globes Speech

“This is the most fash-on I’ve ever been. I mean, pink tights, pink shoes, pink lips, pink earrings. I don’t even know myself,” she jokes in a leopard-print Balenciaga coat and all-pink everything.

Our personal fave, though, might be her curve-hugging pink velvet Versace dress. “Nothing says harvest day like pink velour. Great for picking peppers!” the gardener extraordinaire quips.

For more from Winfrey, watch the video above or pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on Feb. 9.

Show Transcript

Do you know where you're going? I know where I'm going. Right on the cover of InStyle magazine. You're welcome. You're welcome. You're welcome. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I have to say nothing feels like getting dressed up like sequins. Yes. When you are wearing a sequin gown, you better know where you're going. [MUSIC]. What a ring. I am fash-on not fash-off>> Never>> This is the most fash-on I've ever been, I mean pink tights, pink shoes, pink lipstick, big earings. I dont even know myself, everygirl needs red roses and to know I am loved And I am loved. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Nothing says harvest day like pink velour, great for picking peppers [LAUGH]. [SOUND] [MUSIC] I love this coat so much, I just want to say, everybody gets a coat. You get a coat. You get a coat. You get a coat. You get a coat. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!