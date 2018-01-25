Watch Oprah Dance Around in Sequins and Velour at InStyle’s March Cover Shoot

Oprah Winfrey is an icon, so when you dress her up in the season’s boldest looks, pure magic ensues. The Wrinkle in Time actress is InStyle’s March 2018 cover star, and she looked nothing short of elated rocking the biggest trends for spring at our shoot.

“I have to say, nothing feels like getting dressed up like sequins. If you are wearing a sequined gown, you better know where you’re going,” Oprah says in the video at top while dancing around in a Marc Jacobs gown.

Winfrey in a Versace dress, earrings, and pumps with a Bulgari ring.

“This is the most fash-on I’ve ever been. I mean, pink tights, pink shoes, pink lips, pink earrings. I don’t even know myself,” she jokes in a leopard-print Balenciaga coat and all-pink everything.

Our personal fave, though, might be her curve-hugging pink velvet Versace dress. “Nothing says harvest day like pink velour. Great for picking peppers!” the gardener extraordinaire quips.

For more from Winfrey, watch the video above or pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on Feb. 9.