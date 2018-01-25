You Can Now Get Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling Barbie Dolls

The upcoming film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time is a big deal for many reasons: 1) a diverse female-led cast helmed by director Ava DuVernay 2) OPRAH, 3) it was my favorite book as a child (and probably yours too). Adding fuel to the franchise frenzy, Mattel just released three very special Barbie dolls: Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling).
DuVernay tweeted the news on Wednesday night, writing, “When Disney makes Barbies of your movie’s characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these. #WrinkleinTime
Ava herself was given a badass Barbie made in her likeness in 2015:
People have been freaking out over the Wrinkle in Time-inspired dolls, and for good reason.
As noted by Barbie’s website, the Mrs. W dolls are “For the adult collector,” and while not yet available for purchase, they will retail at $50. Take a closer look at the Wrinkle in Time trio below.