You Can Now Get Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling Barbie Dolls

Isabel Jones
Jan 25, 2018 @ 11:00 am

The upcoming film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time is a big deal for many reasons: 1) a diverse female-led cast helmed by director Ava DuVernay 2) OPRAH, 3) it was my favorite book as a child (and probably yours too). Adding fuel to the franchise frenzy, Mattel just released three very special Barbie dolls: Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling).

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

DuVernay tweeted the news on Wednesday night, writing, “When Disney makes Barbies of your movie’s characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these. #WrinkleinTime

Ava herself was given a badass Barbie made in her likeness in 2015:

People have been freaking out over the Wrinkle in Time-inspired dolls, and for good reason.

As noted by Barbie’s website, the Mrs. W dolls are “For the adult collector,” and while not yet available for purchase, they will retail at $50. Take a closer look at the Wrinkle in Time trio below.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Close your eyes. [MUSIC] See with mine. [MUSIC] You were a top student, but look at you now. You can't keep using your father's disappearance as an excuse to act out. Is that his work? What's it about? Their Dad, he wanted to touch the stars. [MUSIC] Imagine that the ant here, wants to get to her other hand. It's quickest option is to walk across the string. But it turns out, a straight line is not the shortest distance between two points, not if you, You use fifth dimension. It's outside of the rules we know as time and space. So? The ant arrives in my hand instantaneously. So you fold space? More like you wrinkle it. [MUSIC] Where are we? We heard a cry out in the universe. My father's alive. We believe he is. And we're here to help you find him. We are in search of warriors. Warriors who serve the good in the light in the universe. You're Kidding. Do I look like I'm kidding? A little. I'm not I'm not. Your father's trapped by an evil energy. It's too strong for our light. And the only one who can stop it is you. Be a warrior. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] My love is always there, even if you can't see it. [MUSIC] Do you trust me? I trust you, Faye? Faye. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

