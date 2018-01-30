Oprah Celebrated Her Birthday with Rosé and a Second Slice of This Sweet Dish

When your name is Oprah, you can do whatever it is you please.

But we weren’t surprised to find out that for her 64th birthday on Monday, the beloved media personality—and InStyle cover girl—kept it super simple. Her favorite part of the day? Cake!

Oprah took to Instagram to share exactly what she did for the celebratory occasion. “This is me on my birthday having cornbread and black eyed field peas and rosé,” she said in the video, offering what she loves for the world to see. “Thank you, John Travolta, for the glass and I have to say yes, yes I did. I had two pieces.”

It was Oprah’s birthday and she had her cake—cornbread, that is—and ate it too.

Oprah has, of course, recently made headlines because of her epic speech at the 2017 Golden Globes, which sparked the #Oprah2020 hashtag and a call for her to run for president. She told InStyle’s Laura Brown, “It’s not something that interest me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

For now, it's all about the cake.