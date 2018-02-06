The One Item Your Favorite Street Style Star Can't Live Without

Everyone has their "thing." When we were babies we carried around blankets, when we were toddlers, we were attached to our teddy bears. As we aged (gracefully, of course), our "things" turned into clothing items, pieces of jewelry, and of course, shoes. Street style stars are no different. Even those who change in between every single fashion show have their go-to piece (be it a a pair of sunglasses or a perfect shade of red lipstick). For Veronika Heilbrunner, said item costs only $54 and comes in the form of a sneaker.
VIDEO: Learn How To Style Your White Sneakers!
With a suit
Business on the top, comfort on the bottom.
Converse | $54
With a dress
Dress down a cocktail dress by pairing with a classic sneaker.
Converse | $54
With sheer
Sexy meets sporty when you pair a lacy, sheer overlay with a converse.
Converse | $54
With sparkles
Tone down your sparkliest of dresses by pairing it with a canvas sneaker.
Converse | $54
With Layers
No need to put away your favorite spring dress. Layer a long sleeve shirt underneath and add a high top. And voila!
Converse | $54
With black tie
High tops + black tie attire = best dressed at the party.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top
Converse | $54