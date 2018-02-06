The One Item Your Favorite Street Style Star Can't Live Without

Everyone has their "thing." When we were babies we carried around blankets, when we were toddlers, we were attached to our teddy bears. As we aged (gracefully, of course), our "things" turned into clothing items, pieces of jewelry, and of course, shoes. Street style stars are no different. Even those who change in between every single fashion show have their go-to piece (be it a a pair of sunglasses or a perfect shade of red lipstick). For Veronika Heilbrunner, said item costs only $54 and comes in the form of a sneaker.

