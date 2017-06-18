Wait, Is One Direction Reuniting?

Could we be headed for a summer single from One Direction? We may have to believe the hype. Half of the foursome has already agreed to be a part of the charity single benefitting The Grenfell Tower Disaster. 1D dads Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have signed on to provide vocals on a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." It is being reported by The Sun that Harry Styles and Niall Horan are also trying to make room in their busy schedules to be a part of the project. Could this be a reunion for the four Brits after a long and treacherous hiatus? Unfortunately no. A source for the Sun revealed, "if all four [One Direction] came on board, it would be as solo acts as Liam has to record in the US."

It has been confirmed that Louisa Johnson, James Arthur, Emeli Sande, Craig David, Stormzy and Skepta and The Who will be joining the track. All proceeds from the single will be going to benefit those effected by the tragic fire that claimed 30 lives and left hundreds of people without clothing, food or shelter. Although no word has been released regarding Zayn Malik joining the project, fans remain hopeful. A full One Direction reunion with all five members, would definitely be the best song ever.

We will find out soon, as the track drops Monday June 19th.