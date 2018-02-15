Watch the U.S. Pairs Skating Team Make History by Nailing a Quadruple Twist at the Olympics

Alexandra Whittaker
Feb 15, 2018 @ 11:30 am

U.S. figure skating team Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim may have gotten 15th place in the Olympic pairs event, but they're first in our hearts and a first for the record books. The husband-and-wife duo didn't medal despite placing in the top five in their team event, but they did make American skating history by executing a complex move in their free skate program.

The Knierims were the first U.S. pair ever to complete the difficult quadruple twist at the Olympics, and it was beautiful to watch.

NBC confirmed the exciting news, but anyone who watched their performance saw it firsthand for themselves.

Even with the historical moment, the rest of their routine did not go entirely as planned: the Knierims had stumbles and unsynchronized spins that were not timed correctly.

Getty Images

“Unfortunately, too many mistakes today," Alexa admitted after the fact, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

RELATED: France's Olympic Pairs Team Skated to Ed Sheeran, Because Why Not?

"It was one of our lowest scores. I was sick last night and this morning with a normal stomach bug. I had asked Chris to kind of pick up the slack for me today because I knew I was going to be more fatigued, but then my adrenaline kicked in and I rose to the occasion. I think his fatigue might have set in because he was concerned for me.”

While not everything went smoothly, the Knierims skated with a meaningful cause in mind. Moments before they hit the ice, they learned about the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people Yahoo Sports reports. According to NBC, the couple chose to dedicate their performance to the victims as a result.

Show Transcript

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be the first time the snowy event has been in Asia in 20 years. Here's how South Korea is getting ready. Coinage, life, well spent, presented by Geico. The 1988 Summer Games were also held in South Korea, specifically, Seoul. These winter games will be in Pyeongchang, located 100 miles east of the capital. Olympic organizers claim this will be both large and compact. They also say the total budget for the 2018 Olympics is estimated apprcximately $12.6 billion, a fraction of the 2014 games. There are 12 venues for the competition. Six of which are brand new structures. The layout of the venues allow for 80% of the athletes to get to their competition in 10 minutes, perfect for any late sleepers on the circuit. While construction is still in progress, officials are confident they're be ready for the February 9th opening. This winter games, the Olympic stadium has no roof. The decision was made as cost saving measure. When screens and blankets will be provided to a 35,000 attendees will be sitting in the freezing temperature. There are still tickets available if you're looking to see the action in person. The Olympic Committee anticipates 1 million spectators. So grab your tickets fast. Good luck to all the athletes at this year's games. And to everyone attending, stay warm out there. [MUSIC] Coinage, life, well spent. Presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!