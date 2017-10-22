Former Olympian Shawn Johnson Shares Heartbreaking Story of Her Miscarriage

Camryn Rabideau
Oct 22, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
David Livingston/Getty Images

In a heartbreaking new video, gymnast Shawn Johnson revealed that she and her husband, Andrew East, recently suffered a miscarriage. Though the news was tragic for the couple, they explained that they wanted to share the experience to let other women know they're not alone.

Johnson and her husband, who have been married since April 2016, shared their story on YouTube, documenting the moment she discovered that she was expecting, as well as the doctor's visit when they learned of the miscarriage. While they acknowledge the content is sensitive, they explained that they think it's important to share and talk about openly.

"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life. My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news," the former Olympian wrote under the YouTube video. "I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."

Hear the story in their own words:

 

Our hearts go out to this wonderful couple. Hats off to them to being courageous enough to share their story.

