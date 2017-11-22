Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles in Cheery Swimsuit While Vacationing in Hawaii

While we’re drudging through the November chill, Olivia Wilde is working on her tan in one of the world’s most picturesque locales: Hawaii!

Wilde, 33, who says she’s on her first vacation in a year, has been hitting the beach in style this week while traveling with her family.

Earlier in the week, the actress hit the shore in a black one-piece with buckle-bearing straps. On Tuesday, the mother of two struck again when she was spotted paddle boarding in a pink-and-blue striped one-piece (shop a similar look here), her short ombré locks pulled back into a half ponytail, a pair of black Ray-bans shielding her eyes from the Hawaiian sun, her phone strung around her neck on a lanyard.

BACKGRID

Wilde couldn’t stop smiling as she paddled, a happiness she later addressed on Instagram with a snap from her Oceanside seat.

If I started every day on a paddle board, I’m pretty sure I’d stop swearing at inanimate objects. Unless they truly deserved it. #firstvacationinayear #canyoutell #unfollowifyouhatesunflares A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

“If I started every day on a paddle board, I’m pretty sure I’d stop swearing at inanimate objects. Unless they truly deserved it. #firstvacationinayear #canyoutell #unfollowifyouhatesunflares,” Wilde captioned the dreamy photo. Wish we were there too!