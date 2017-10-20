Olivia Wilde Just Gave Her Brunette Hair the Perfect Fall Upgrade 

When you line up your hair changes with whenever a new season is approaching, come fall you probably end up going darker. But, what do you do if you want to switch up your current look and you already have dark hair? You'll probably take a cue from Olivia Wilde and go lighter.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Wants You to Practice Safe Skincare

Over the weekend the star made a subtle change to her deep brown hair by adding in subtle blonde highlights. Celebrity hairstylist Owen Gould dusted Wilde's ends caramel streaks to create an ombré-d effect that gives the flipped ends of her bob a sun-kissed look.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials Under $50

The highlights will also transform the look of Wilde's updos, too. Since the highlights were painted on from her mid-lengths to ends, they'll add a pretty multi-tonal look to a top knot or ponytail.