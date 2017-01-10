Olivia Wilde Gets Real About Working Out Post-Baby in Sweaty Gym Selfie

Olivia Wilde Gets Real About Working Out Post-Baby in Sweaty Gym Selfie
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
January 9, 2017 @ 7:45 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Those glowing, fresh-faced post-gym selfies that celebrities often share on Instagram? Olivia Wilde is not here for it.

The actress is getting back into her regular exercise routine after giving birth to her and fiancé Jason Sudeikis's daughter Daisy Josephine almost three months ago, and she took to the social media platform today to share a very relatable workout selfie—and we are all about her devotion to staying real.

"Nothing cooler than a conspicuous locker room selfie but I needed to document the exact shade of holy-f**k-magenta my face turns after getting my ass kicked at @tracyandersonmethod," Wilde captioned a snap of herself flexing her bicep while rocking no makeup, stylish fitness gear, and looking rather flushed. "I'm like a tomato with a human torso that is slowly but surely recovering from popping out a ten pound kiwi."

Either way, we think Wilde is gorgeous.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

