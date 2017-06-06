Olivia Wilde's 3-Year-Old Son Has Important Advice for Us All

Olivia Wilde’s Instagram feed is our happy place—her captions are always clever, her photos soothing, and her throwbacks consistently adorable. Where does the actress find the inspiration behind her well-curated account? Her adorable “guru,” of course.

“My guru,” Wilde captioned an image of her mini-me son Otis Sudeikis wearing a navy message tee reading “trust the universe" ($34; spiritualgangster.com).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVALxv8gPcx/?taken-by=oliviawilde My guru. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

This is far from the first time Olivia and Jason’s 3-year-old has made a cameo on Wilde’s account. In fact, he’s quite the staple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUsuAQvgHrO/?taken-by=oliviawilde Perfect day. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 29, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUHr4pgAJYT/?taken-by=oliviawilde To the 🌛 and back. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 15, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Otis and Olivia look SOOO much alike!

Lil’ sis’ Daisy (8 months) isn’t exactly camera shy either…

(LOL at the caption!)

She looks a little like Princess Charlotte, no?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS-N6BEg0xZ/?taken-by=oliviawilde 🐣😌🐣 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP6zb0YDEbr/?taken-by=oliviawilde My wonder woman. #whyimarch A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:32pm PST

TOO MUCH CUTE.

Otis’s sartorial advice is pretty on-point—can he be our guru, too?