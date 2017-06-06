Olivia Wilde's 3-Year-Old Son Has Important Advice for Us All

by: Isabel Jones
June 6, 2017 @ 2:30 PM

Olivia Wilde’s Instagram feed is our happy place—her captions are always clever, her photos soothing, and her throwbacks consistently adorable. Where does the actress find the inspiration behind her well-curated account? Her adorable “guru,” of course.

“My guru,” Wilde captioned an image of her mini-me son Otis Sudeikis wearing a navy message tee reading “trust the universe" ($34; spiritualgangster.com).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVALxv8gPcx/?taken-by=oliviawilde

My guru.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

This is far from the first time Olivia and Jason’s 3-year-old has made a cameo on Wilde’s account. In fact, he’s quite the staple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUsuAQvgHrO/?taken-by=oliviawilde

Perfect day.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUHr4pgAJYT/?taken-by=oliviawilde

To the 🌛 and back.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Otis and Olivia look SOOO much alike!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTG_VCgg2vn/?taken-by=oliviawilde

Happy 3rd birthday, magic boy. I love you even more than you love chocolate ice cream. ❤🎂🎂🎂❤

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTY_OXtgsmx/?taken-by=oliviawilde

#tbt when Otis fit in my leather jacket. #justkids

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Lil’ sis’ Daisy (8 months) isn’t exactly camera shy either…

(LOL at the caption!)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUzj6S_AZTx/?taken-by=oliviawilde

Tiny Handmaid. 😂 ❤ @reedmorano @elisabethmossofficial

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

She looks a little like Princess Charlotte, no?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS-N6BEg0xZ/?taken-by=oliviawilde

🐣😌🐣

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP6zb0YDEbr/?taken-by=oliviawilde

My wonder woman. #whyimarch

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

TOO MUCH CUTE.

Otis’s sartorial advice is pretty on-point—can he be our guru, too?

