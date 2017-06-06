Olivia Wilde's 3-Year-Old Son Has Important Advice for Us All

Olivia Wilde’s Instagram feed is our happy place—her captions are always clever, her photos soothing, and her throwbacks consistently adorable. Where does the actress find the inspiration behind her well-curated account? Her adorable “guru,” of course.
“My guru,” Wilde captioned an image of her mini-me son Otis Sudeikis wearing a navy message tee reading “trust the universe" ($34; spiritualgangster.com).
This is far from the first time Olivia and Jason’s 3-year-old has made a cameo on Wilde’s account. In fact, he’s quite the staple.
Otis and Olivia look SOOO much alike!
Lil’ sis’ Daisy (8 months) isn’t exactly camera shy either…
(LOL at the caption!)
She looks a little like Princess Charlotte, no?
TOO MUCH CUTE.
Otis’s sartorial advice is pretty on-point—can he be our guru, too?