Olivia Wilde Is Flattered that Jennifer Lawrence Threw Up During Her Play

X
by: Alicia Brunker
July 20, 2017

Out of all the ways Jennifer Lawrence reminds us she is human—the time she fell while walking up the Oscar steps, or almost took down a fellow Academy Award attendee when tripping on the red carpet the following year—her latest move trumps everything.

Earlier this week, J.Law attended the shock-worthy production of George Orwell’s 1984, which has left people fainting and feeling sick to their stomachs. According to Page Six, the actress was no exception, as she promptly got up from her seat halfway through the show to vomit.

Though, a source says her sudden sickness was due to a stomach bug and not the intense Broadway adaptation, one of the show’s biggest stars, Olivia Wilde, took to Twitter to reveal that she was flattered by Lawrence’s response. “As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke,” Wilde wrote. She added a series of hashtags: “#honored #getwellsoon #iloveyou #1984onBarfway #spewbagsnotincluded.”

Lawrence isn’t the first, and certainly won’t be the last to get sick from the show’s spews of fake blood, torturous acts, and strobe light effects. And Wilde isn’t shocked that the play is causing people to have such strong physical reactions.

“I’m not surprised, since this experience is unique, bold, and immersive,” Wilde said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It allows you to empathize in a visceral way, and that means making the audience physically and emotionally uncomfortable.”

Mission accomplished.

