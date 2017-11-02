Olivia Wilde's Daughter Is the Cutest Little Lamb You'll Ever See 

When we caught up with Olivia Wilde a couple weeks ago, she told us her daughter Daisy was eyeing an exciting new role to add to her Halloween oeuvre: lamb.

“Daisy loves lambs. She loves her little stuffed lamb, so she might be a lamb,” Wilde told us of the newly 1-year-old tot. Well, Daisy stuck to her guns and dressed up as what must be the cutest little lamb in the history of little lambs (both costumed and barnyard-born).

“#tbt 48 hours ago when Halloween became the best goddamn day of the year,” the actress captioned an image of her wide-eyed 13-month-old dressed in a fuzzy little lamb costume with pink accents. (WARNING: This photo will make you want to have a baby, like today. Keep in mind: diapers, sleepless nights, puke-stained clothing ... proceed.)

oliviawilde/Instagram

OH. MY.

Wilde and her husband, comedian Jason Sudeikis, are parents to both baby Daisy and Otis, 3 (who’s no less adorable).

Official review of Sunday Funday so far. #knickstape A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

I hope my children one day look at me the way they look at their snacks. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Need a babysitter, Olivia?