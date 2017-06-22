Olivia Wilde’s Daughter Daisy Is Her Identical Twin in This Smiley Selfie

Olivia Wilde first introduced us to her adorable daughter Daisy Josephine back in October, sharing a sweet photo of the infant snoozing on a lamb pillow, and now the 8-month-old is a lot bigger and the total clone of her famous mom.

Wilde, who is starring in the adaptation of 1984 on Broadway, took to Instagram to share how excited she was for opening night, and little Daisy couldn’t look more thrilled for her mom. The toddler showed off her adorable front teeth that are just starting to grow in as she cinched up her nose in a wide smile. For her part, mom looked just as adorable, showing off her excitement with a matching grin.

“How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhh!!!!!” Wilde wrote alongside the adorable photo.

How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!! 🙂🙃🙂 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

While this might be the cutest shot we’ve seen of Daisy, this isn’t the first time she’s guest-starred on her mom’s Instagram account. Keep scrolling for even more adorable family pictures.

🐣😌🐣 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

’Cause she's a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s her. #internationalwomensday 🌼 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

Sibling bonding. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:17am PST

#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:43am PST

My wonder woman. #whyimarch A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:32pm PST

Wilde has a mini-me on her hands!