Olivia Wilde’s Daughter Daisy Is Her Identical Twin in This Smiley Selfie

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
June 22, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

Olivia Wilde first introduced us to her adorable daughter Daisy Josephine back in October, sharing a sweet photo of the infant snoozing on a lamb pillow, and now the 8-month-old is a lot bigger and the total clone of her famous mom.

Wilde, who is starring in the adaptation of 1984 on Broadway, took to Instagram to share how excited she was for opening night, and little Daisy couldn’t look more thrilled for her mom. The toddler showed off her adorable front teeth that are just starting to grow in as she cinched up her nose in a wide smile. For her part, mom looked just as adorable, showing off her excitement with a matching grin.

“How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhh!!!!!” Wilde wrote alongside the adorable photo.

How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!! 🙂🙃🙂

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

While this might be the cutest shot we’ve seen of Daisy, this isn’t the first time she’s guest-starred on her mom’s Instagram account. Keep scrolling for even more adorable family pictures.

🐣😌🐣

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

’Cause she's a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s her. #internationalwomensday 🌼

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Sibling bonding.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

My wonder woman. #whyimarch

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

RELATED: Olivia Wilde's Little "Guru" Has Important Life Advice for Us All

Wilde has a mini-me on her hands!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top