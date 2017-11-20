Olivia Wilde’s Black One-Piece Swimsuit Has the Most Unexpected Details

Olivia Wilde made a black swimsuit look anything but basic while vacationing with her family in Hawaii this week. The mom of two showed off her incredible bod in a solid-colored one-piece when she hit the beach with fiancé Jason Sudeikis and their kids, 3-year-old Otis and 1-year-old Daisy, and we are obsessing over her suit’s unexpected details.

The seemingly simple swimwear actually featured buckles on each strap, giving it both an unexpected added flair and an easy place to adjust the length of the suit. The one-piece also had a low back, and the two straps joined in a V far below Wilde’s shoulder blades.

The actress kept her makeup minimal and wore her short bob in authentically beachy waves. She accessorized simply with rose-colored shades and wore her engagement ring on her left hand. See more celebrities wearing swimsuits in our gallery.

Wilde has been sharing a few photos of kids Otis and Daisy, seemingly from their tropical getaway, on Instagram.

In the gorgeously-lit pics, both of Wilde and Sudeikis’s little ones take in the view from a deck with lawn chairs visible in the background.

Golden hour AF. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Jewelry thief. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Looks like this family is enjoying some well-deserved time off.