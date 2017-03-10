It's Olivia Wilde's Birthday! Celebrate with Her Most Adorable Mom Instagrams

Happy birthday, Olivia Wilde! The stunning actress turns 33 today. After shooting onto the scene as the headstrong Dr. Remy Hadley on the TV show House, Wilde has appeared in movies like Her, Tron: Legacy, and Rush. Her most recent TV project, HBO’s series Vinyl, takes us back to the '70s with gorgeous costumes and incredible music.
But this hard-working mom certainly knows how to make time for play. After giving birth to son Otis with Jason Sudeikis back in April of 2014 and daughter Daisy in October of 2016, the adorable kids have become a mainstay of Wilde’s Instagram account. From mother-son strolls to early morning snuggles, this family sure takes some cute pictures.
VIDEO: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Cutest Couple Moments
In honor of Wilde’s birthday, we rounded up her best kidstagrams with the already Instagram-famous Otis and his sweet baby sister. Happy birthday, Olivia!
