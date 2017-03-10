It's Olivia Wilde's Birthday! Celebrate with Her Most Adorable Mom Instagrams

It's Olivia Wilde's Birthday! Celebrate with Her Most Adorable Mom Instagrams
March 10, 2017 @ 7:30 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Happy birthday, Olivia Wilde! The stunning actress turns 33 today. After shooting onto the scene as the headstrong Dr. Remy Hadley on the TV show House, Wilde has appeared in movies like Her, Tron: Legacy, and Rush. Her most recent TV project, HBO’s series Vinyl, takes us back to the '70s with gorgeous costumes and incredible music.

But this hard-working mom certainly knows how to make time for play. After giving birth to son Otis with Jason Sudeikis back in April of 2014 and daughter Daisy in October of 2016, the adorable kids have become a mainstay of Wilde’s Instagram account. From mother-son strolls to early morning snuggles, this family sure takes some cute pictures.

In honor of Wilde’s birthday, we rounded up her best kidstagrams with the already Instagram-famous Otis and his sweet baby sister. Happy birthday, Olivia!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRMjprSgITY/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

#fbf a year ago with my little man. #saltydogs

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRGvI-dA63k/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

Sibling bonding.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQf1j8XDac9/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP6zb0YDEbr/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

My wonder woman. #whyimarch

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BODbIC2jKpK/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

Happy Holidays from our family to yours. 🎄 #chancethemotherfuckingrapper

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMEjRrYj3HI/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BL9kSZnD7nd/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

My drinking buddy. #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLwW6FEjPI9/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

😌.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLmF-nsDXkp/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl. ❤️

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BK91xDXDeC3/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

#tbt summer boat ride with my OG and my any-day-now G. ✌️

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIEWi5yBdoy/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

Top notch swim-coaches.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHfEakhhHz3/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

Two people equally clueless about baseball. #happybirthdayamerica

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHOTOoYhnUu/?taken-by=oliviawilde&hl=en

🤘

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

My little Valentine at one month old, already slaying my heart. ❣otis❣

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Good dudes. #fambam

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Kid's got taste. @vinyl

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Baby steps.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Finally behind bars. #heartthief

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Peek a boo.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Naked Cowboy.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Thankful AF.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

My makeup guy may be a little young, but what he lacks in experience, he makes up for in drool.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Mi bomber es tu bomber, baby.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Hugging it out with my mini man. Feels so good. 💆🏻

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Hey, bra.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Bros before Elmos. ❤️

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

#tbt to Otis developing his hatred for tiny bear suits. #futuretherapymaterial #winter2014 📷 by Dad

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

☀️💦👍😎 #BrooklynBridgePark #PleaseTouchTheArt #TheStrokes

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

#tbt puppy-pile in New Orleans. #herodog

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

My kind of party.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Rock and roll, baby.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

