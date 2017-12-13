Olivia Palermo's New Hair Color Is the Winter Upgrade You Need

Olivia Palermo's wavy lob and balayage blonde highlights are a textbook example of 2017's hottest hairstyle. The shoulder-grazing length is universally flattering for every face shape, works on a number of hair textures, not to mention that Palermo's honey blonde highlights hit the light just right for a year-round sun-kissed effect.

But with the year coming to a close, perhaps you're ready to switch your look up a little bit for the new year. That's exactly what Palermo did by taking her hair color a few shades darker to a warm auburn-brown shade.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

VIDEO: Instant Style with Olivia Palermo

Dyeing your hair darker for winter isn't exactly a revolutionary concept, but when everything from your complexion to your overall mood is more dull during this time of year, the rich, glossy finish you get when going brunette will quickly lift your spirits.

The other simple change Palermo made to her style that will dramatically transform your look? She flipped her center part over to the side, which instantly adds volume and body to a lob.