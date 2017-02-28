100+ Times Birthday Girl Olivia Palermo Was the Queen of Street Style 

100+ Times Birthday Girl Olivia Palermo Was the Queen of Street Style 
See All Photos
Jackson Lee/Splash News; Robert O'neil/Splash News; Robert Kamau/GC Images
Shop This Post
February 28, 2017 @ 7:00 AM
BY: Anna Hecht

Whenever birthday girl Olivia Palermo steps out, she does so with major style. Today, the fashion icon, who initially came to prominence when she starred opposite Whitney Port in reality TV series The City, turns 31 years old.

Since her 2008 stint as a reality star, Palermo has continued to set the bar high when it comes to street style. From unexpected pairings to expert layering techniques and killer accessories, Palermo's carefully coordinated outfits are equal parts chic and sophisticated.

VIDEO: Olivia Palermo Reveals Her Favorite Movie

Always armed with a gorgeous bag, the perfect shoe, and on-point sunnies, Palermo told InStyle that much of her style inspiration comes from the 1958 film Auntie Mame. In it, Rosalind Russell plays a fashionable, progressive Manhattan socialite named Mame Dennis, which, although set in the '20s, isn't so far removed from Palermo's life.

Wherever she goes, whether walking the red carpet or attending a fashion show, the 31-year-old dresses to impress in the most sought-after designers.

RELATED: The Party Foul You Should Never Commit, According to Olivia Palermo

To see for yourself, these are her best-ever street style looks. Happy birthday, Olivia!

The Latest in Video

Here Are Our Top 10 Best Dressed Women at the Oscars
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top