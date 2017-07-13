Olivia Munn's Ladies' Lunch Will Give You FOMO

Thank goodness it's almost Friday, because Olivia Munn and her above-par Instagram feed just made us crave a long, boozy lunch. On Thursday afternoon, the actress continued her best-summer-ever streak by gathering three of her most stylish buds for a wine-fueled outing.

At a restaurant in Beverly Hills (casual), Munn sat to lunch with stylist Sheriane Robinson, makeup artist Ashley Bias, and chef Ayesha Curry.

Call this awesome grouping the ESPYs effect. Curry and Munn bonded when they were both in relationships with sports superstars. Then, Robinson styled Curry in a sparkling jumpsuit by Michael Costello for last night's big event, while Bias did her makeup.

And while Munn wasn't at the ESPYs this year, she was watching and Tweeting along with the rest of us. She even gave a sweet shout-out to her ex Aaron Rogers, who took home the night's Best NFL Player award.

So gracious, right? Okay, we'll admit it: we're secretly hoping those two get back together. But until then, it looks like Munn is doing just fine.