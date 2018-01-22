Olivia Munn Squashes Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Olivia Munn has had enough of those Chris Pratt dating rumors.

After reports that she and Pratt were spotted enjoying a "romantic" dinner together in Los Angeles over the weekend, Munn took to Twitter with a two-week-old text message exchange with Pratt's ex, Anna Faris—effectively squashing the fodder once and for all.

"Hey there! Sooo... I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth," Munn, 37, texted Faris. "I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Faris, who shares a son, five-year-old Jack, with Pratt responded amicably. "Oh my god-this town is so f**king crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled!" She went on to suggest that the two of them catch up soon.

Munn also took advantage of the opportunity to address other nagging issues. "Not every woman is scorned and upset after a break up," she wrote. "Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex."

She continued: "Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think." And don't even get her started on how terrible her and Pratt's celebrity name would be. Prunn? Crolivia? No thanks!

So that settles it. Case closed!