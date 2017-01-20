Ripped Tights and Frigid Temps Can't Stop Olivia Munn from Looking Sexy

Ripped Tights and Frigid Temps Can't Stop Olivia Munn from Looking Sexy
January 19, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

It may be the middle of winter, but that won't stop Olivia Munn from looking sexy.

The actress hit the streets in New York City today rocking an edgy combo of super short denim cutoff shorts and an artfully ripped pair of tights. And surprisingly enough, she managed to make the run in her nylons look quite polished—whether it was intentional or not. Munn dressed down the sexy pieces with a colorful plaid Rails shirt, dark peacoat, and knee-high black suede boots. The 36-year-old further accessorized her winter look with a gray cable-knit beanie, chic orange sunnies, and a set of delicate necklaces.

But this wasn't her first head-turning ensemble of the week. Munn was spotted filming a cameo for the upcoming film Ocean's Eight in the Big Apple a few days ago, where she wowed in a plunging yellow gown, diamond choker, diamond drop earrings, gold platform heels, and the same black topper that she fashionably draped over her shoulders.

If only we could manage to make a rip in our tights look this good.

