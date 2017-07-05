Olivia Munn’s One-Piece Features the Names of Two Guys She Loves

by: Jonathan Borge
July 5, 2017 @ 12:15 PM

How deep is Olivia Munn’s love for her canines? Pretty deep, people.

The X-Men actress welcomed her 37th birthday over the weekend in Turks and Caicos. Like any social media maven, she did it for the 'gram and posted images and videos of herself sippin’ mimosas, getting up close and personal with iguanas, and snorkeling. From afar, her time in the tropics looked like just another A-list vacation.

And then we noticed her bathing suit. Munn transitioned between several bikinis during her trip, but her white one-piece is where our story begins. She shared a picturesque image climbing an outdoor staircase in a white, perfectly fitted one-piece with black flip-flops, a denim jacket, and sunglasses. She carried a cute pink flamingo floatie too; however, what her swimsuit said is what will make you laugh. “Chance + Frankie,” her caption and suit read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWGjkZCgUai/?taken-by=oliviamunn&hl=en

Chance + Frankie

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

So who are these lucky guys that Munn is representing? Her dogs, duh. Munn missed her furry friends and gave them a shoutout by wearing the Private Party piece.

We’ve since checked Chance and Frankie’s Instagram accounts for reactions. Nothing yet.

