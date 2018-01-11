Olivia Munn's Sizzling Critics' Choice Dress Is Even Better from the Back

As Hollywood gathered in Santa Monica, Calif. to honor the year’s forerunners in film and television at Thursday evening’s Critics’ Choice Awards, host Olivia Munn insured she lit up the red carpet with a crimson number featuring plenty of sparkle and shine.

Showing off her toned figure in the curve-hugging gown, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress looked every bit the leading lady as she glammed up for her hosting duties that night.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While the eye-catching color was certainly enough to steal the show, the star further upped the ante with a dramatic layering of red, silver, and gold rhinestones, a jewel-encrusted collar, and draped beads creating a delicate bib design in the front and down the back.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Newsroom alum was all smiles as she topped off her ensemble with a romantic beauty palette that effortlessly complimented her natural beauty.

Caramel balayage locks styled in soft bombshell curls, a coral lipstick, and a bronze smoky eye put the perfect finishing touches on Munn’s outfit.

