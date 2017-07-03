14 Times Birthday Girl Olivia Munn Showed Off Her Natural Beauty on Instagram

Happy birthday, Olivia Munn! The celeb turns 37 years old today, and she looks just as radiant as when she burst onto our radar as a correspondent on The Daily Show in 2010.
The actress, who majored in journalism and did broadcast news before getting her start in Hollywood, has since starred in big-name productions like Iron Man 2, Magic Mike, The Newsroom, and X-Men: Apocalypse as the kick-butt Psylocke. She even unintentionally dropped 12 pounds during filming because of the extensive stunt work she did for the movie.
#fbf First Day on set to the Last Day. Martial arts and sword training with @karine_lmx @teambillieve was the easiest and most fun way to lose 12 lbs without even trying. *It was never about losing weight, it was about getting fit and healthy and learning new skills.* If you're in Montreal and want to learn martial arts or just get in shape without having to go to a regular gym (my nightmare) check out DAX Gym in Montreal. Hands down, the best people in Montreal to train with. 👍👊💪🙌 #daxgym #xmen #xmenapocalypse
When she’s not on set, Munn’s daily life is far more low-key. Between lazy days in bed, quality time with her pets, and nights in watching Real Housewives, we can totally relate to this star’s downtime activities.
In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 15 times she showed off her natural beauty on Instagram.
I started getting a breakout on the plane on the way to London for #xmen press 😨 I'm a spokesperson for Proactiv but I've been using it long before and my emergency go-to is the blemish pen that I have with me on planes at all times. It hits the pimple with a direct dose of something that kills whatever is trying to come out and ruin my day (to put it in technical terms 😜) Fingers crossed that it's gone by the time I hit the carpet for premiere tonight!! 😷