14 Times Birthday Girl Olivia Munn Showed Off Her Natural Beauty on Instagram

14 Times Birthday Girl Olivia Munn Showed Off Her Natural Beauty on Instagram
See Her Transformation
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Shop This Post
BY: Olivia Bahou
July 3, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

Happy birthday, Olivia Munn! The celeb turns 37 years old today, and she looks just as radiant as when she burst onto our radar as a correspondent on The Daily Show in 2010.

The actress, who majored in journalism and did broadcast news before getting her start in Hollywood, has since starred in big-name productions like Iron Man 2, Magic Mike, The Newsroom, and X-Men: Apocalypse as the kick-butt Psylocke. She even unintentionally dropped 12 pounds during filming because of the extensive stunt work she did for the movie.

When she’s not on set, Munn’s daily life is far more low-key. Between lazy days in bed, quality time with her pets, and nights in watching Real Housewives, we can totally relate to this star’s downtime activities.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 15 times she showed off her natural beauty on Instagram.

RELATED: Olivia Munn's Changing Looks

Fridays in NY are off the chain

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

🌴

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Does this mean yesterday's braided updo was only a 1 day look? #HairStyleRecycleFail

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

The OGBF

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

When you get home at 6am but have to give the jewels back at 10am. 😪 #yawn

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Someone got me onion glasses to help me from tearing while chopping onions...and I've never felt cooler 😝🤓

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

#trainlikeanangel

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

I may be short, but I got those tall fools on lock now

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top