14 Times Birthday Girl Olivia Munn Showed Off Her Natural Beauty on Instagram

Happy birthday, Olivia Munn! The celeb turns 37 years old today, and she looks just as radiant as when she burst onto our radar as a correspondent on The Daily Show in 2010.

The actress, who majored in journalism and did broadcast news before getting her start in Hollywood, has since starred in big-name productions like Iron Man 2, Magic Mike, The Newsroom, and X-Men: Apocalypse as the kick-butt Psylocke. She even unintentionally dropped 12 pounds during filming because of the extensive stunt work she did for the movie.

When she’s not on set, Munn’s daily life is far more low-key. Between lazy days in bed, quality time with her pets, and nights in watching Real Housewives, we can totally relate to this star’s downtime activities.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 15 times she showed off her natural beauty on Instagram.

Fridays in NY are off the chain A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

This is the stupid look I have on my face for every single photo during a fitting. I'm trying to look cool and effortless, but I end up just looking lost and hungry. 😝 major props to my glam team for the epic transformation they do before events, since this is what I give them to work with 😑🙃 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Dec 7, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

🌴 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 25, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

Does this mean yesterday's braided updo was only a 1 day look? #HairStyleRecycleFail A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 31, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

@frankierodgers12 wiped out after his first @brittany.farrar workout. I feel ya buddy. She kicks me butt, too. 🐶💪😴 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 16, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

No photo has ever captured me more accurately than this one #velveetamacandcheesestraightoutofthepot #wine #dogs #realhousewives #thatface 📷 by my brother John A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 4, 2016 at 10:38pm PDT

The OGBF A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Apr 24, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

😂😂 #Repost @corinne_elliott ・・・ Wow @oliviamunn... your glam team must work really hard. 😝😜#oliviamunn A video posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Mar 1, 2016 at 10:50pm PST

When you get home at 6am but have to give the jewels back at 10am. 😪 #yawn A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 29, 2016 at 11:41am PST

Someone got me onion glasses to help me from tearing while chopping onions...and I've never felt cooler 😝🤓 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Feb 24, 2016 at 7:01am PST

#trainlikeanangel A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Nov 12, 2015 at 2:30pm PST