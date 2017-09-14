Olivia Munn Jokes About Aaron Rodgers Split with a Hilarious Response to Instagram Critics

It's just a hat!

Olivia Munn found the perfect way to respond to critics who claimed a snap she posted with a friend wearing a Minnesota Vikings hat was actually a subtle dig at her ex-boyfriend of five months, Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

The drama began earlier this week when Munn, 37, shared a photo of herself and comedian Nick Swardson on Instagram. Users were quick to point out that Swardson was wearing a Vikings hat—a known rival of Rodgers's Super-Bowl-winning Packers. "Ok I like the revenge by being best friends w a Vikings fan lol," one commenter wrote. "Trolling your ex hahaha," another added.

BFF A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

The comments eventually made their way to Munn, and, on Wednesday, the X-Men Apocalypse actress took to Instagram with a hilariously sarcastic response. "I should've asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat," she wrote alongside a photoshopped pic of Swardson, wearing a hat with himself and Rodgers on it. "Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out." she added.

I should've asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat. (Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.) A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

And that, friends, is what we call getting the last laugh.