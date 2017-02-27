You Can Score Olivia Culpo's Oscars Eyeshadow For Under $10

Couture gowns and jewelry with a super-high karat count are already lining the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars, although the six-figure sticker prices behind each item makes actually owning one a pretty big pipe dream. Olivia Culpo's purple eyeshadow, on the other hand, is as gorgeous as it is attainable. No joke, we loved it so much, we actually texted her makeup artist Sir John to find out what he used, and he responded at a quicker rate that our boyfriends, revealing that L'Oreal Infallible Eye Paints in Shady Violet ($8; target.com) was behind the magic. The dual-ended product houses two cream shadows in complementary purple tones, which allowed the pro to custom-blend the perfect amethyst shade for Culpo. Liner was left soft and blurred-out to avoid taking away from the vivid color.

Multitasking never looked so good 🔥. #Oscars2017 lavender smoked eyes. 🌸💜#OliviaCulpo @lorealmakeup A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Sir John balanced the bold effect with a matte nude lip, and some subtle contouring and highlighting. The sleek ponytail, created by Justine Marjan, allowed her eyes (and that stunning gown) to be the focal points. Obsessed is not even the word.