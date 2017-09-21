Olivia Culpo's Dad Is a Total DILF

by: Isabel Jones
September 21, 2017 @ 5:30 PM

Olivia Culpo, formerly Miss Universe, is one of the most glam people out there—and it's reflected on her Instagram.

She’s definitely one of our top Freaky Friday body-swap candidates, for obvious reasons (doughnuts, mostly):

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZSLJa7AIoA/?taken-by=oliviaculpo

Shine bright like a doughnut 🍩✨

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYy5qoKgpkq/?taken-by=oliviaculpo

My new home for a little bit ... I could get used to this view 🙃 #NYC

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Anyway, Liv is one of the few 20-somethings to appear on the scene in recent years who doesn’t have an obvious connection to fame (i.e.: famous parent, sibling, aunt, etc. ...). Culpo is the middle child of a Rhode Island family of five—she had a pretty typical childhood that just happened to culminate with her becoming a global beauty icon.

So who was Ms. Culpo before the spotlight came calling? She was a daughter and a sister, born to restaurateur Pete Culpo and Susan Curran Culpo. We’re not quite sure why it took us so long to do a deep dive on Olivia’s background, but we’re very glad we finally did, because LOOK AT HER DAD:

oliviaculpo/Instagram

oliviaculpo/Instagram

oliviaculpo/Instagram
oliviaculpo/Instagram

Stone-cold silver fox, am I right?

Obviously, Culpo’s sibs are also regulation hotties:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXcBRSiAa5I/?taken-by=oliviaculpo

The Culpos really lucked out in the genes department—oh, and also the JEANS department! Where’d you get those, Liv??

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWXxmfhgrJ3/?taken-by=oliviaculpo

Yeah, total DILF is right—that's short of Dad "I'd like to Follow," in the words of the great Fergie.

While he doesn't appear to have a public personal Instagram account, the next best thing is dropping a follow on Rhode Island restaurant Back 40 Kitchen's 'gram, on which he and his famous daughter periodically appear:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYYpTLyDmfo/?taken-by=back40ri

Enjoy!

