Olivia Culpo Debuts Super Blunt Bangs and Her Makeover Is Completely Chic

Olivia Culpo debuted a new hairstyle just in time for fall!

John Lamparski/Getty

The style star took to social media to showcase her new fringe to her 2 million Instagram followers with a sexy snap of herself. Complementing her already very chic bob and strong brows, the bangs are a total power move. And her ensemble didn't disappoint either: She wore a sultry black strapless bustier and black leather pants.

There was also an unexpected onlooker in the stylish snap that took the whole moment to the next level: a horse! "Today I got bangs and a horse," she captioned the photo.

today I got bangs and a horse A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Culpo is no amateur to face-framing fringe: She had longer, side-swept bangs two years ago. However, new iteration might be her boldest yet.

👒 @alebyalessandra @jennifermazurstyle #goodmorning A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 15, 2015 at 9:07pm PST

Who knows if this new cut is real or faux: We're keeping our eyes peeled for confirmation. Either way, the bangs are fabulous and giving us major hair inspo as we roll into November.