Olivia Culpo Debuts Super Blunt Bangs and Her Makeover Is Completely Chic

Faith Cummings
Oct 27, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Olivia Culpo debuted a new hairstyle just in time for fall!

John Lamparski/Getty

The style star took to social media to showcase her new fringe to her 2 million Instagram followers with a sexy snap of herself. Complementing her already very chic bob and strong brows, the bangs are a total power move. And her ensemble didn't disappoint either: She wore a sultry black strapless bustier and black leather pants.

There was also an unexpected onlooker in the stylish snap that took the whole moment to the next level: a horse! "Today I got bangs and a horse," she captioned the photo.

Culpo is no amateur to face-framing fringe: She had longer, side-swept bangs two years ago. However, new iteration might be her boldest yet.

Who knows if this new cut is real or faux: We're keeping our eyes peeled for confirmation. Either way, the bangs are fabulous and giving us major hair inspo as we roll into November.

