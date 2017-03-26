OITNB's Samira Wiley Got Married!

Congratulations are in order for Orange Is the New Black alum Samira Wiley and her new wife Lauren Morelli, who wed in Palm Springs, California this weekend! The actress, 29, and her partner, a writer on OITNB, celebrated alongside friends and family in a confetti-filled bash (the two are partial to Pilsbury Funfetti cake so confetti became a central theme). Wiley's parents officiated the emotional ceremony and both women wore stunning white numbers (a gown and a caped jumpsuit, respectively) designed by Christian Siriano, as featured by Martha Stewart Weddings. The reception entrance song? Justin Bieber's "Baby."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGsAsqg3SH/?taken-by=whododatlikedat #aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Wiley and Morelli met while working on their hit Netflix show, and celebrated their engagement back in November with a trip to Palm Springs, so the venue held great sentimental value for the couple.

Wiley told People magazine that Morelli, who proposed to her at their home in Los Angeles, was way more hands-on about in the planning process than she was. “I just sort of want to sit back and be like, yeah sure, whatever. Yeah, I don’t care. Yeah yeah yeah."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSHSGwcAvWl/?taken-by=whododatlikedat #wifed A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Wiley took to Instagram to celebrate after the wedding, posting a pic of herself and Morelli in bright printed dresses, captioned with the hashtag "#wifed." "Here's 1/1000th of how excited we are today," added Morelli in a post of her own.

While Wiley's character on OITNB, Poussey Washington, had a tragic story arc, we're glad to see that the actress's real life is looking every bit the fairy tale!