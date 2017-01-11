Octavia Spencer Wore a Tux to the Golden Globes So She Didn't Have to Wear Underwear

X
Shop This Post
January 11, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Kristen Bell isn't the only celeb who has a confession about her Golden Globes shapewear. While the Frozen star wore more under her dress than usual, nominee Octavia Spencer reveled in the opportunity to wear less. Like, way less.

"I chose to wear a tuxedo, and in doing that, I was able to be freer, less underwear. A lot less underwear. And I was just radiant. Everyone was like, 'Oh, you're so happy.' They thought it was because of the box office, and I'm thinking, my feet don't hurt and I am not cinched. It was wonderful," Spencer told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday's show.

Venturelli/WireImage

"I tell you, more women need to say, 'You know what? We're going to wear the pantsuit,'" she added. In fact, Spencer was so freed by her Laura Basci ensemble that she wound up getting a little too honest with her fellow nominees.

VIDEO: The Prettiest 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Dresses

 

"I had so much fun that I bumped into Casey Affleck and I told him, you know, 'I'm so happy right now.' He's like, 'You look radiant.' And I'm like, 'Thank you.' And before I knew it, I was telling him, 'You know why I'm happy? I'm not wearing any … all that underwear.' I probably am speaking too much," she joked.

Tune in to @theellenshow tomorrow to find out what this is all about! #GoldenGlobes

A photo posted by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on

RELATED: The 3 Badass Women Who Wore Pantsuits at the 2017 Golden Globes

Watch the hilarious interview at top for more honest confessions from the star, including her take on dating in the fast lane.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top