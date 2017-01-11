Octavia Spencer Wore a Tux to the Golden Globes So She Didn't Have to Wear Underwear

Kristen Bell isn't the only celeb who has a confession about her Golden Globes shapewear. While the Frozen star wore more under her dress than usual, nominee Octavia Spencer reveled in the opportunity to wear less. Like, way less.

"I chose to wear a tuxedo, and in doing that, I was able to be freer, less underwear. A lot less underwear. And I was just radiant. Everyone was like, 'Oh, you're so happy.' They thought it was because of the box office, and I'm thinking, my feet don't hurt and I am not cinched. It was wonderful," Spencer told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday's show.

"I tell you, more women need to say, 'You know what? We're going to wear the pantsuit,'" she added. In fact, Spencer was so freed by her Laura Basci ensemble that she wound up getting a little too honest with her fellow nominees.

"I had so much fun that I bumped into Casey Affleck and I told him, you know, 'I'm so happy right now.' He's like, 'You look radiant.' And I'm like, 'Thank you.' And before I knew it, I was telling him, 'You know why I'm happy? I'm not wearing any … all that underwear.' I probably am speaking too much," she joked.

