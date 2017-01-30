The First Official Photo from Ocean's Eight Is Seriously Epic

The first official photo from the set of Ocean's Eight is finally here, and, no surprises, it's all kinds of fierce.

Details on the storyline of the highly-anticipated film, which is set to be released in summer 2018, have been kept mostly under wraps, but we do know that a band of (apparently very stylish) thieves, played by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and more, attempt to pull off one of their grandest schemes at the Met Gala.

Now Warner Bros. Pictures is giving us a sneak peek at a potential plot line in an Instagram post Monday morning, and it's making us that much more excited for the movie.

"Roadshow Pictures' first look at 'Ocean's 8' from one of New York City's most iconic locales: the subway. In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as Debbie Ocean #SandraBullock attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala," the film studio captioned the photo, which features Bullock, Blanchett, Hathaway, Kaling, Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter all seated inside a New York City subway car.

First of all, can we take a moment to appreciate the serious amount of lady power in this shot? Even without the fabulous outfits, which include a white fur coat, a red trench, cat-eye sunglasses, and even a green leather overcoat, it's obvious that these women are here to slay.

The studio also revealed more information about the characters the actresses will be playing, continuing, "Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (#CateBlanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna @badgalriri); Amita (@MindyKaling); Constance (@Awkwafina); Rose (#HelenaBonhamCarter); Daphne Kluger (@AnneHathaway); and Tammy (@MsSarahCatharinePaulson)."

Let the official countdown begin!