The Ocean’s 8 Trailer Dropped and It's Girl Power Overload

On Tuesday morning, the first official trailer for the all-female Ocean’s 8 dropped, and you’re going to want to take a seat, because it’s a whole lot of girl power to handle in one sitting.

To recap, Ocean’s 8 is a part of the heist-filled Ocean’s Eleven series, except this time it’s led entirely by strong (and talented) women. Sandra Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean from the first Ocean’s films.

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Like Danny, Debbie is the ringleader, recruiting a team of eight women to pull off a jewelry heist at N.Y.C.’s Met Gala. And Bullock is far from the only big name in the cast. Joining her is Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina.

The first footage debuted on Monday in the form of a teaser clip, giving a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of each of the ladies in character. In Tuesday’s new trailer, we see an orange jumpsuit-clad Bullock get released from prison on parole, but she's back to scheming mere moments later.

Set to the background music of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin,'" Bullock, along with Blanchett, prepares for the glamorous job, recruiting her gang of criminals, including Kaling, who will replace the real jewels with her faux designs, and Sarah Paulson, a retired criminal turned stay-at-home mom.

Watch the footage above, and mark your calendars for Ocean’s 8 to arrive in theaters on June 8, 2018.