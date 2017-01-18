Sasha and Malia’s Snow Day: The White House Photographer’s Favorite Work Memory

As chief official White House photographer, Pete Souza has been by Barack Obama's side for most of his monumental moments as president of the United States. From Obama's first inauguration in January 2009 to his historic trip to Cuba last year, Souza has captured it all through his camera lens.

Now that Obama's presidency is coming to an end, Souza has been sharing photos from some of his favorite moments with POTUS and his family and on Wednesday he reflected on his favorite working moments at the White House.

"People are always asking me to choose my favorite picture of the President. But I just can't do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day," he wrote in the caption of the first photo. "It was a Saturday in February 2010. Washington was under siege with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn't drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed ... and yes, hoped ... that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did."

Even the leader of the free world takes the time out of his busy schedule to just be a dad, and play in the snow with his girls, Sasha and Malia. Our only question is, where is Bo?

Pete Souza, giving us an incredible look inside the White House and of the Obama family since 2009. We'll miss you all!