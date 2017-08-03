Barack and Michelle Obama Still Write Reponses to White House Fan Mail

X
Shop This Post
BY: Lara Walsh
August 3, 2017 @ 7:15 AM

Months after they bid goodbye to life in the White House, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle have given us just another reason to miss them.

According to a photo shared by Twitter user Brooke Allen, the power couple still takes the time to pen responses to White House fan mail—even eight months after leaving office. On Monday, Allen took to the social media app to share a sweet message from the former first family, who sent their well wishes after they were unable to accept the fan's wedding invitation.

"Congratulations on your wedding," the message reads. "We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year."

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Gets Honest About Post-White Life in First Public Appearance

It concluded: "This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."

https://twitter.com/96_brooke/status/892108280138530816

Fellow fans of the Obamas responded by jumping on board with their own personal letters. One woman shared a touching message from the first couple that congratulates her on the birth of her daughter in October, while one then-high school student got the graduation surprise of a lifetime.

https://twitter.com/1Rae_XO/status/892566850990739457

https://twitter.com/strawbreeee/status/892581409709326336

RELATED: Obama Takes Airport Selfie With Baby, Makes Her Day

You can add this to the list of the many reasons why we'll always have a soft spot for the Obamas!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

So we all know David Letterman is retiring from his gig as host of the late show in just a few weeks, and of course, he's been making plans for his post late night life. Turns out president Barack Obama is doing the same thing in preparation for his departure from the Oval Office in 2016. And the two have pretty similar ideas for their retirement plans. Well, I was thinking you and me, we could Play some dominoes together. [LAUGH] Dominoes. I really like the idea of playing some dominoes with you. I've played dominoes. I'm pretty good. I know you think I'm no good at dominoes. I'm pretty good at dominoes. After serving as President of the United States for 8 years we don't blame you for just wanting to kick back and play some dominoes, Mr. Obama. And hosting The Late Show for twenty two years couldn't have been a walk in the park for Dave, here, either. Though dave has admitted he'll miss sitting behind that desk every night, he told Regis Feldman earlier this year he can't wait to finally retire and do, well, whatever he darn well pleases. Well I'll tell you something I, I, I, can't wait for it to happen because I am sick and tired. Of people saying, well, what are you gonna do? Yeah. What are you gonna do? I have no idea what I'm gonna do. We can't wait to see what both Dave and President Obama have in store for the future. And hey, we wouldn't mind witnessing that dominoes match-up either. Exciting!

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top