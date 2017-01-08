All We Know About the Obamas' Final, Star-Studded White House Party

The Golden Globes aren't the only star-studded event taking place this weekend. After Michelle Obama's tear-jerking speech on Friday, she and President Obama threw an epic farewell bash later in the evening at the White House, and it brought out celebrities by the dozen!

Stars of all ages and professions traveled to the nation's capital on Friday night to celebrate the end of the Obamas' time in the White House. Among attendees were Nick Jonas, Usher, Jordin Sparks, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kelly Rowland, Jerry Seinfeld—the list just keeps going!

While no cell phones were allowed inside the soiree, many of our favorite celebs shared pre-party pics on their social media accounts. Jonas, for one, posted a 'gram with actor Johnathan Tucker, showing off their impeccably tailored suits. Only the best for a White House party.

Straight off the plane to the White House...

Rowland, who wore gorgeous yellow matching separates for the big night, also shared an Instagram from before the bash. In it, she's posing with rapper Wale, TV star La La Anthony, actor Terrence J, and several others.



Another epic social media post came from DJ Cassidy, who was waiting in line with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld. The group got together for a selfie, and Cassidy captioned the image with, "The one party we'll wait in line to get into..."

The one party we'll wait in line to get into...

Getting to take my Dad to the White House...Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic*

Other party goers included Meryl Streep, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, and Lena Dunham. See more Instagram highlights below.

Solange:

Olivia Wilde:

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years. 😭

La La Anthony:

Hanging with @iamterrencej & @newscaster and one of my favorite actors ever TOM HANKS!!! who also happens to be super cool and funny! Lots of laughs! 😂

Billy Eichner:

Jay Pharoah: