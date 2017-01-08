All We Know About the Obamas' Final, Star-Studded White House Party

The Golden Globes aren't the only star-studded event taking place this weekend. After Michelle Obama's tear-jerking speech on Friday, she and President Obama threw an epic farewell bash later in the evening at the White House, and it brought out celebrities by the dozen!
Stars of all ages and professions traveled to the nation's capital on Friday night to celebrate the end of the Obamas' time in the White House. Among attendees were Nick Jonas, Usher, Jordin Sparks, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kelly Rowland, Jerry Seinfeld—the list just keeps going!
While no cell phones were allowed inside the soiree, many of our favorite celebs shared pre-party pics on their social media accounts. Jonas, for one, posted a 'gram with actor Johnathan Tucker, showing off their impeccably tailored suits. Only the best for a White House party.
Rowland, who wore gorgeous yellow matching separates for the big night, also shared an Instagram from before the bash. In it, she's posing with rapper Wale, TV star La La Anthony, actor Terrence J, and several others.
Another epic social media post came from DJ Cassidy, who was waiting in line with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld. The group got together for a selfie, and Cassidy captioned the image with, "The one party we'll wait in line to get into..."
Other party goers included Meryl Streep, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, and Lena Dunham. See more Instagram highlights below.
Solange:
Olivia Wilde:
La La Anthony:
Billy Eichner:
Leaving the White House at 3am last night after dancing the night away, celebrating 8 incredible years. What an extraordinary night. Here with my dear friend @robinlordtaylor who came with me. Thank you @barackobama and @michelleobama for everything and for including me. Unforgettable and joyous and as inspiring as ever, even in the midst of such an emotional, bittersweet goodbye.
Jay Pharoah: