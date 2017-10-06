This Is Not a Drill! You Can Now Apply to Work for Former President Barack Obama

Whether you've dreamt of a career in politics, hoping to someday make a significant difference in your community, or are just a big fan of Barack Obama, look no further, because a select group of 20 applicants will now have the opportunity to work alongside the former commander in chief.

On Thursday, the former president took to Instagram to encourage politically-minded individuals to apply to his Obama Foundation Fellowship Program. The two-year program seeks to help future leaders work through hot public issues in innovative ways, with governmental institutions and beyond traditional establishments.

"When I left office, I told you all that the single most important thing I could do would be to help prepare the next generation of leaders to take their own crack at changing the world," Obama captioned the post.

When I left office, I told you all that the single most important thing I could do would be to help prepare the next generation of leaders to take their own crack at changing the world. The @ObamaFoundation Fellows program is looking to do just that -- train and support civic innovators who are solving problems in their communities in creative and powerful ways. Apply to join our inaugural class of twenty Fellows by Friday, October 6th: www.Obama.org/Fellowship A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

He continued: "The @ObamaFoundation Fellows program is looking to do just that—train and support civic innovators who are solving problems in their communities in creative and powerful ways. Apply to join our inaugural class of twenty Fellows by Friday, October 6th: http://www.Obama.org/Fellowship ."

And while the fellowship might not take you to the White House, it does promise to open up a wide window of opportunities.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Tears Up as Barack Surprises Her with an Anniversary Tribute

The Obama Foundation website states, "Fellows will also participate in four multi-day gatherings where they will collaborate with each other, connect with potential partners, and collectively push their work forward. Throughout the program, each Fellow will pursue a personalized plan to leverage Fellowship resources to take their work to the next level."

If this sounds like your dream job, send in your application—answers to a few short questions and a minute-long video that details why you are the ideal candidate—by October 6, 2017 before 6 p.m. CT.

Learn more about making your application stand out here.