Obama Takes Airport Selfie With Baby, Makes Her Day

Even though he is officially out of office, Barack Obama still takes time to spread joy. America's 44th president surprised a woman and her baby at Anchorage International Airport in Alaska on Monday. Jolene Jackinsky was with her six-month-old Giselle, wandering around the terminal when she saw a man who looked like our former president waiting in the area for private flights. "As I got closer, I thought: Oh my God, it is Obama," Jackinsky revealed to the Associated Press. He then noticed her daughter and asked "Who is this pretty girl?" Obama is known for his love of kids (remember the video of him calming down a fussy baby? What a dreamboat!) and has been photographed many times meeting his youngest fans. According to Jackinsky the two discussed how quickly children grow up and Obama mentioned that he was returning home from vacation. You know, just a normal conversation with an American icon. No big deal! When Giselle's father walked over to the former president chatting with his wife, Obama joked, "I'm taking your baby."

In the photos that Jackinsky posted to Facebook, baby Giselle looks exactly like she knows who she is meeting.

Jolene Jackinsky via AP

Her eyes are wide with excitement, cheeks flushed...just your typical reaction to meeting our former President. "I think it's unreal and pretty exciting that I get to have a picture with him and my baby," Jackinsky said. "Not a lot of people get to meet him." These are definitely photos the Jackinsky family will treasure forever.