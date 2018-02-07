A Big Safety Change Is on the Way for New York Fashion Week Models

New York Fashion Week models will see a difference in the way the backstage areas of shows are handled when it kicks off tomorrow.

On the heels of the #MeToo movement, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced Wednesday that it had partnered with advocacy group the Model Alliance to make sure models have private changing areas at NYFW shows, as first reported by The Cut. Signs will also be posted backstage that promote a “safe and respectful workspace,” the site reported.

“Models have raised concerns about invasive photography and lack of privacy while changing clothes backstage at New York Fashion Week,” Sara Ziff, founder of the Model Alliance, said in a statement. “The Model Alliance takes these concerns seriously and we decided to take additional steps this season to ensure a safe and respectful work environment by providing private changing areas backstage.”

The organization also asked models to contact its support line if they experience harassment while working. "We encourage any model who feels they have been the subject of unwanted sexual attention on the job to contact our discreet grievance reporting service, Model Alliance Support, at support@modelalliance.org," read a message on the website.

The move comes not long after stories surfaced from female and male models during the #MeToo movement, in which they’ve accused bigwigs in the industry of sexual misconduct. Kate Upton became one of the latest when she accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual harassment. Ashley Graham also joined the list of women saying #metoo earlier this year when she revealed that she had an experience with sexual harassment when she was 17 years old and living on her own as a model in New York City.

Let's hope NYFW's private changing rooms will be the first of many changes to come.