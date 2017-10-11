Everyone Is Sharing Nude Yoga Photos on Instagram for a Powerful Reason

In 2015, Nude Yoga Girl appeared on the scene—an anonymous model and photographer who posts breathtaking images of herself in complex yoga positions, sans clothes (hence the “Nude” prefix).

NYG chooses poses that don’t expose her body fully, creating photographs that are about as modest as someone named Nude Yoga Girl could pull off. In fact, the posts’ captions are often more revealing than the photos themselves. The anonymous blogger discusses her insecurities in detailed accounts and shares aspirational quotes, all contributing to her central aim: self-love.

Four Steps. 1. Find yourself ❤ 2. Love yourself ❤ 3. Accept yourself ❤ 4. Be yourself ❤ A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

As NYG has built her social media following she’s become something of a body positive icon. Her fans are tagging her in nude yoga photos she’s inspired them to take, creating a movement of sorts across the social media platform.

VIDEO: Yoga For 2 Featuring Hilaria Baldwin

all the air that enters my lungs feeds this fire beneath flesh as i gather deep breaths weaving through my ribs as they expand and pulling them together with a rush through parted teeth do i even want.. what what does a devil like me want #writtenbywoodspine A post shared by Hannah Sisler (@woodspine) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

The trend has resulted in hundreds of nude yoga posts, the likes of which NYG herself is eager to promote.

RELATED: Bella Thorne Explains Why She Dates More Men Than Women

“It's so much more than just the photo. You all sharing your experiences and stories with me ... I'm so grateful. Lot of hugs all of you! Together we can inspire many and support each other,” she captioned a recent collage of nude yoga photos.

We never thought the revolution would come in the form of nude yoga photos, but we’re here for it!