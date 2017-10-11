Everyone Is Sharing Nude Yoga Photos on Instagram for a Powerful Reason

Getty
Isabel Jones
Oct 11, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

In 2015, Nude Yoga Girl appeared on the scene—an anonymous model and photographer who posts breathtaking images of herself in complex yoga positions, sans clothes (hence the “Nude” prefix).

NYG chooses poses that don’t expose her body fully, creating photographs that are about as modest as someone named Nude Yoga Girl could pull off. In fact, the posts’ captions are often more revealing than the photos themselves. The anonymous blogger discusses her insecurities in detailed accounts and shares aspirational quotes, all contributing to her central aim: self-love.

Four Steps. 1. Find yourself ❤ 2. Love yourself ❤ 3. Accept yourself ❤ 4. Be yourself ❤

A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on

When I was younger I thought that my boobs were too small. I wanted to have beauty surgery because I was scared I would never find a boyfriend who likes me excatly the way I am. I was jelous of all my friends who had nice breasts (everyone else but not me, I thought). I was ashamed of my body. When I did modeling I hated my wide shoulders so much because I was always too big for many interesting dream jobs. And then I heard how the team needed to photoshop my left ribs (because they stick out) and in beauty shots I saw how my neck was made longer. And so on. ❤ That was reality, I was just under 20 and I only saw faults in my body. Things that should be fixed so that I would be better. I wasn't enough of that or that. And I know personally that there are so many models who are very insecure with their bodies. So when someone doubts how I can be insecure, I would like to really show how much energy and joy that has taken away from my life. ❤ I want to say, it doesn't matter how you look. In this world you get the idea that you are not enough, never enough. It might not be the body for you, but have you felt not being enough in something in your life? Those who know me they could never believe that I would do this kind of pictures one day. ❤ I'm grateful that nowadays I can say I love myself excatly the way I am even if my breasts and shoulders are the same. Yoga helped me the most. And for the last years I've been free from weighing, counting calories, diets and stress about my outlooks in my everyday life. That has had a positive affect. I take care of myself because I want to help my body to work well, I live in it. ❤ Everything starts from our mind. We all have a different history, background and experiences. Feelings can't be compared. There are no persons that have a "right" bodytype or who are more suitable to speak about body positivity, we struggle with the same things, with ourself. The most important things is that we are enough for ourselves and that's the most difficult thing for all of us. #NYGyoga

A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on

Hi, how are you?! 😊 I want to be honest and I have to say, today I started to miss you so much. Lately my focus hasn't been fully on NYG, not because I wouldn't want to but because so many other things and the fact that I've been wondering a lot about what to do next. I've had this account one and half years now. It feels like an eternity! So many photos, captions and experiences! And so many feelings. I've grown in many ways. ❤ When I started I never thought that I would even consider showing my face or who I'm fully. That isn't the point of the account. But nowadays I've started to feel that you are like friends to me. I don't see that much reason in hiding anymore because part of me would like to come closer to you. I would like to be just who I am without secrets, without choosing the right words, without living a double life in some way! ❤️ But then the next day I think no, absolutely no! So I just wanted to share my feelings with you because always when I'm not sure about how to continue, I don't continue at all even if I could just share this part with you too. Thank you so much that you are there and share my art and journey with me. It means more than you can imagine and I would like to hug you all who send me positive vibes, wise thoughts and who has had the same feelings about body, yoga, self-acceptance and self-love, and life in general as me. It's good to know that there are so many kind people in this world!! 😊

A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on

As NYG has built her social media following she’s become something of a body positive icon. Her fans are tagging her in nude yoga photos she’s inspired them to take, creating a movement of sorts across the social media platform.

The trend has resulted in hundreds of nude yoga posts, the likes of which NYG herself is eager to promote.

“It's so much more than just the photo. You all sharing your experiences and stories with me ... I'm so grateful. Lot of hugs all of you! Together we can inspire many and support each other,” she captioned a recent collage of nude yoga photos.

#NYGyoga @_aly_j_ "I'm 20 days clean from self harm, suicidal ideations, & mind/mood alternating substances. diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. 25 years old. You give me this inspiration to love myself, even with what I did. That took A LOT for me to take and send those pictures to you." I received this yesterday ( #mentalhealthday ) and it touched me. How much honesty and courage this requires. I probably can't even imagine. You are amazing & beautiful @_aly_j_ . ❤ It's so much more than just the photo. You all sharing your experiences and stories with me... I'm so grateful. Lot of hugs all of you! Together we can inspire many and support each other. ❤ 1. @_aly_j_ 2. @vninness 3. @sahba_niassuh 4. @jayne_maryy Thank you for the beautiful photos. ❤ I want to encourage ALL body forms and shapes (you!) to share your nude yoga photos with me. Use #NYGyoga / @ Tag me or send a DM! 😊

A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on

We never thought the revolution would come in the form of nude yoga photos, but we’re here for it!

