5 New Books Worth Reading This Month

Nesting season is upon us, ladies and gentlemen. As you prepare to transform your home into an idyllic retreat for cozy nights in, complete with Chinese takeout and copious bottles of wine, don't forget to stock your bookshelf with enough reads to last you through winter. We rounded up the five most-talked-about titles coming out this month to keep you company as you prepare to weather the inevitable November chill. You're welcome.

VIDEO: 10 Celebs That Are Novelists and Childrens' Book Authors