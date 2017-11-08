5 New Books Worth Reading This Month

Nesting season is upon us, ladies and gentlemen. As you prepare to transform your home into an idyllic retreat for cozy nights in, complete with Chinese takeout and copious bottles of wine, don't forget to stock your bookshelf with enough reads to last you through winter. We rounded up the five most-talked-about titles coming out this month to keep you company as you prepare to weather the inevitable November chill. You're welcome.
VIDEO: 10 Celebs That Are Novelists and Childrens' Book Authors
-
1. Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich
-
2. Promise Me, Dad by Joe Biden
Biden's trademark cheerfulness shines through despite the heartbreaking content of his memoir, mainly, the death of his eldest son, Beau, from brain cancer. It catalogues the year after the diagnosis, in which the former Vice President juggled his political duties with urgent personal ones. As you wait for your copy to arrive, read InStyle's in-depth interview with Biden here.
Available at Amazon | $19
-
3. Girl Logic by Iliza Shlesinger
-
4. Bonfire by Krysten Ritter
In her first-ever book, the actress and eponymous star of Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 defies the confines of the celebrity memoir with a fast-paced thriller about a lawyer whose casework takes her back to her hometown of Barrens, Indiana, where she investigates a company accused of polluting the town's water supply. While doing so, she unearths information about a decades-old scandal involving her childhood friends.
Available at Amazon | $17
-
5. Everything Is Awful: And Other Observations by Matt Bellassai
Most of us can agree that 2017 has been a terrible year, so might as well follow Matt Bellassai's lead and embrace the negativity with open arms. In a hilariously dark collection of essays, the BuzzFeed writer and comedian bitches about everything from the gay dating scene in New York City to the perils of department store fitting rooms with the perfect amount of self-deprecation and sass.
Available at Amazon | $15