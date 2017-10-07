Are Nose Hair Extensions Now a Thing?!

InStyle Staff
October 07, 2017

In what is probably one of the most bizarre beauty moments we’ve seen this year, “nostril hair extensions” are now a viral hit on the Internet.  It’s not that people are loving them (thank god), it’s just that we are all morbidly fascinated.

It started this week when a woman posted a pic of herself to Instagram after adding false eyelashes to her nostrils, which she referred to as “nose hair extensions.”

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #加藤一二三

A post shared by GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) on

The woman, @gret_chen­­­­­_chen­­­­­, is not by any means a mega beauty blogger, but she’s taken the web by storm with this wild photo, captioned simply, “Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty#selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes.” Bold move, Gret.

And people are freaking out. While this is clearly a joke of some kind—her feed is filled with pictures of her in semi-ridiculous and totally ridiculous situations—and definitely not a beauty trend we’ll be trying on ourselves any time soon, it might make for some super gross Halloween costume fodder, should you want to forego the sexy devil look this October 31st.

Let’s see how many of these we can count this spooky season.

Show Transcript

Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Permanent beauty is a growing trend. Clients receive cosmetic procedures that mimic makeup, basically tattoos are used to etch pigment into the skin. Prices can be high for such procedures, but can reduce the length of time needed to get ready and eliminate the cost of makeup. Receiving both upper and lower permanent eyeliner costs between $400 and $600. Depending on your skin type, the procedure can last four to six years. Just like any tattoo, the pigments can fade over time and may need a touch-up. Generally, the second concession will be less than the initial application, costing around $100 to $250. On average, drugstore brand eyeliner can cost around $10 to $15. Let's say you have one of each popular color: black, navy, brown, and deep purple. Eyeliner is recommended to be thrown away every four to six months. In total, you'd be spending $720 to $1,080. Full lip color with lip can cost around $600 to $800 last in three to five years, the procedure will give you a lasting matte lipstick looks. Drugstore lipsticks can cost around $5 to $10, each color you have should thrown away once a year, needless to say unless your dead set on a color it may be more cost efficient to stick with the temporary version. Microblading has replaced the look of tattooed eyebrows. Costing between 700-800 dollars, one application can last between one to three years. It's recommended you have a touch up four to six weeks after your session. Touch ups can be run between one to four hundred dollars depending on how long you wait to book the appointment. On average, eyebrow pencils cost around 10 to $15. Pencil liners can last up to two years. Unless your brows need help, it'll be more cost efficient to stick with the pencil. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!