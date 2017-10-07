Are Nose Hair Extensions Now a Thing?!

In what is probably one of the most bizarre beauty moments we’ve seen this year, “nostril hair extensions” are now a viral hit on the Internet. It’s not that people are loving them (thank god), it’s just that we are all morbidly fascinated.

It started this week when a woman posted a pic of herself to Instagram after adding false eyelashes to her nostrils, which she referred to as “nose hair extensions.”

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #加藤一二三 A post shared by GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The woman, @gret_chen­­­­­_chen­­­­­, is not by any means a mega beauty blogger, but she’s taken the web by storm with this wild photo, captioned simply, “Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty#selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes.” Bold move, Gret.

And people are freaking out. While this is clearly a joke of some kind—her feed is filled with pictures of her in semi-ridiculous and totally ridiculous situations—and definitely not a beauty trend we’ll be trying on ourselves any time soon, it might make for some super gross Halloween costume fodder, should you want to forego the sexy devil look this October 31st.

Let’s see how many of these we can count this spooky season.