Norway's Olympic Curling Team Just Won Valentine's Day 

Brandi Fowler
Feb 14, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

The Norwegian Olympic Curling Team is known for their kitschy, bold style, but the squad still managed to take things up a notch when they hit the ice on Valentine’s Day.

Clad in pants covered with pink hearts, the squad curled away, leaving the Twitterverse swooning over their latest fashion choice. Needless to say, Team Norway racked up quite a few more fans. 

My highlight of Valentine’s Day will probably be the Norway men’s curling team pants,” one Tweeter wrote (and fully captured our thoughts).

Whether it’s for their love of fashion or the perfect distraction for their opponents, this is just the latest time the Norwegian Curling Team has made a style statement. From florals to fireworks to large checkers on their pants in their team’s colors, the squad doesn’t play when it comes to fashion, and they should certainly get a medal for that.

Take a peek at more of the best tweet’s about Team Norway’s Valentine’s Day Pants.

