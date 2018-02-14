Norway's Olympic Curling Team Just Won Valentine's Day 

The Norwegian Olympic Curling Team is known for their kitschy, bold style, but the squad still managed to take things up a notch when they hit the ice on Valentine’s Day.

Clad in pants covered with pink hearts, the squad curled away, leaving the Twitterverse swooning over their latest fashion choice. Needless to say, Team Norway racked up quite a few more fans.

“My highlight of Valentine’s Day will probably be the Norway men’s curling team pants,” one Tweeter wrote (and fully captured our thoughts).

My highlight of Valentine’s Day will probably be the Norway men’s curling team pants. pic.twitter.com/aU5YNahvNZ — Kara Rose (@kararose27) February 14, 2018

Whether it’s for their love of fashion or the perfect distraction for their opponents, this is just the latest time the Norwegian Curling Team has made a style statement. From florals to fireworks to large checkers on their pants in their team’s colors, the squad doesn’t play when it comes to fashion, and they should certainly get a medal for that.

The Norway men's Olympic curling team is known for making a fashion statement every four years.



Peep this year's uniform by @LoudmouthGolf: https://t.co/7MOgRDIsfJ pic.twitter.com/kjCffv4jVi — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 24, 2018

Take a peek at more of the best tweet’s about Team Norway’s Valentine’s Day Pants.

I love being Norwegian! Check out what the Norwegian Olympic Men's Curling team wore during competition today - heart pants for #ValentinesDay! The team is known for wearing "loud" pants, but this is another level. Major props gentlemen. #NorwegianCurling #Norway #Olympics #Nor pic.twitter.com/5c46x14bKa — Jesse Knutson (@JesseKnutsonNC5) February 14, 2018

Norwegians and their pink Olympic heart trousers are a special kind of cute 😍🇳🇴😂 #Olympics #curling #Norway pic.twitter.com/xNu9wBgxYU — Alex H. (@_frosties) February 14, 2018

Happy Valentine's Day from Norway's curling team! 💕 pic.twitter.com/K47FBoBrOa — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 14, 2018

norway’s curling team is appropriately dressed for valentine’s day pic.twitter.com/uSjbXGxJG2 — Brittani 🌵🌺 (@TheBrittWithAnI) February 14, 2018

I know people who wear emotions on their sleeve but this is “next level” https://t.co/sqOgSX1c0K — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) February 14, 2018