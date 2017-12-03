North West and Reign Disick Are Adorable in the Kardashian Christmas Kountdown

On the third day of Christmas, Kim Kardashian West gave to thee...gorgeous pictures of North West and Reign Disick!

In what could very well be a new holiday tradition, Kim Kardashian has been releasing one picture of a family member per day in her "25 Days of Christmas" countdown. One the first day, it was an adorable image of Saint West standing among brown paper–wrapped presents, and the next two days also featured the family's insanely cute children!

On Saturday, a.k.a. Day 2 of Kardashian Christmas, 4-year-old North West's portrait was released, and it's every bit as aww-inducing as you'd expect. In the image, little North is looking up at what appears to be her mom, letting her long, curly hair fall down her back. On the other side of the pic is a set of toned abs—Kourtney, is that you?

DAY 2 pic.twitter.com/TW4nQhKaab — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 2, 2017

Then, on Sunday, it was a picture of Kourtney Kardashian's 2-year-old son, Reign, whose long blond hair is falling adorably in his face.

DAY 3 pic.twitter.com/cPEbAcruap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2017

From the looks of things, all these images are going to piece together to form this year's Kardashian Christmas card. Naturally, this has fans thinking Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian will announce their pregnancies in their portraits, which would be super sweet.

However, we may have to wait another 20 days to find out—you know they'll save those images for last!