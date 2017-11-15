North West Has Already Picked Out a Name for Her Baby Sister

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via surrogate in January, and, with less than two months to get ready for baby, the couple still hasn’t decided on a name. However, they have no need to fret because 4-year-old North West has the perfect moniker.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim finally confirmed that she’s having a girl, with North calling the new bundle of joy, “Baby Sister,” for quite some time. And, to make the unborn baby seem more real to the toddler, Kim decided to throw herself a baby shower.

“People brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day,” Kardashian West explained. “And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all okay for Baby Sister.'”

While the nickname “Baby Sister” is cute, North has a more upstanding moniker in mind. “She has a toy, a llama,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. “She named it Star West. She names everything Star West.” The name seems right up Kimye’s alley, but the reality mogul isn’t too keen on the idea. “I’m not vibing with it,” she said.

Though, Kim and Kanye don’t have a name set in stone, we’re sure it will be just as grand as North and Saint.