North West and Penelope Disick Take Their Friendship to New Heights with Twinning Pigtail Buns

The ultimate test of a BFF-level friendship? Matching hairstyles, of course.

While it's no secret that cousins North West and Penelope Disick have created their very own mini squad, Kim Kardashian West shared a new and very adorable development in the pair's close friendship—twinning pigtail buns!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a too-cute look at the inseparable duo's mid-week hang out. One photo depicts a sweet group hug with another squad member, Ryan, who is the daughter of Kim's friend Tracy Romulus, while another shot shows North sneaking a mischievous side glance at her grinning cousin.

Though we've spotted little Nori sporting the sweet buns as recently as last month, we're loving that Penelope jumped on the pigtail bandwagon to twin with her BFF!