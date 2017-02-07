North West Attempts to Redecorate Her Room with Purple Nail Polish

It looks like North West is quite the budding artist!

Kim Kardashian West shared a video on her Snapchat account today that features her daughter's handiwork, but it's not exactly the type of artwork that makes a parent proud. While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped away for a few minutes to grab something for her 1-year-oold son Saint West, and the 3-year-old fashionista took the opportunity during her brief alone time to create quite the surprise for her mom—purple nail polish painted all over her bedroom. Not only did Nori apply the beauty product to several items on her vanity, she also adorned a large spot on her wall.

"I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds, and she paints her room purple with nail polish," Kardashian West says in the clip as she pans around the child's bedroom.

In her next post, the little girl attempts to help clean up her mess by rolling out a long string of paper towels on the floor. "Oh, thank you for helping me clean it up now," Kim adds. "This is even more helpful."

Just moments before, the famous mother-daughter duo finished up an early morning glam session where North was doing Mrs. West's hair.

Hey, it could've been a lot worse.