North West Models the First Pieces from Kanye and Kim's Cool-Kid Clothing Line

There has been talk of a children's fashion collection designed by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West for quite some time, and now the news is officially confirmed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of Snapchat videos on her account today that feature the couple's 3-year-old daughter North West rocking the first pieces from the line, and spoiler alert: it is all très chic. However, don't assume that just because the rapper prefers neutral tones for his Yeezy line that the kidswear will fall along the same aesthetic. In the posts, Nori dons a yellow sequin turtleneck and a coordinating shearling coat designed by her parents. The always stylish tot completed her outfit with a pair of Vans sneakers and wore her hair in two mini buns atop her head.

Better yet? North even had a hand in creating the cool pieces. Mrs. West revealed that the little one picked out the colors and the fabrics for the designs.

We can't wait to see what else the family has come up with. TBD on when it is set to be released.